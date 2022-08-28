Fire-Boltt launches Hulk smartwatch in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Leading Indian brand in the audio and wearable segment, Fire-Boltt launched Hulk smartwatch in India. It is priced at Rs. 3,499The Fire-Boltt Hulk is available for purchase on Flipkart in Black, Blue, Gold Pink, and Silver Grey colours.

The Fire-Boltt Hulk sports a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with 368 x 448 pixels resolution. The wearable houses multiple watch faces and comes with the Bluetooth calling feature with support for Bluetooth v3. It also features call history, quick access dialpad, and sync contacts. The smartwatch supports over 100 sports modes including aerobics, cycling, running, skiing, swimming, walking, and others and multiple health tracking features including heart rate tracking, SpO2 monitoring, and sleep monitoring among others.