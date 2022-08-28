Itel launches 2 new feature phones in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: China-based mobile phone manufacturer, Itel has launched 2 new feature phones – Itel Magic X and Itel Magic X Play- in India. The Itel Magic X costs Rs. 2,299 and comes in Midnight Black and Pearl White colours. Itel Magic X Play is priced at Rs. 2,099 and comes in Midnight Black and Mint Green colours. options.

The Itel Magic X Play sports a 1.77-inch TN display with a 128×160 pixels resolution. Itel Magic X features a 2.4-inch TN display with a 240×320 pixels resolution. These dual-SIM handsets are powered by a Unisoc T107 chipset. The handsets also has ‘LetsChat’ feature. This feature allows user to send unlimited voice messages and join group chats. These new feature phones from Itel also include the Boomplay music app that gives users access to its online music library with over 10 million free music tracks.

Both the phone packs a VGA rear camera with LED flash and 48MB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage expandable via microSD card (up to 64GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, wireless FM, and Bluetooth v4.2 connectivity. They also have a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Itel Magic X Play, Magic X pack a 1,900mAh battery and a 1,200mAh battery, respectively.