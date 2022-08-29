ALERT! SBI customers! Fake PAN request – Details inside

SBI Fake SMS: Thousands of State Bank of India (SBI) customers have received messages informing them that their YONO bank account has been deactivated. The message goes on to say that customers must update their PAN in their bank account to avoid having their account blocked. If you received this message, this article is for you. The message is FAKE.

Customers of SBI YONO accounts have been warned by the PIB. It has instructed SBI YONO account holders not to respond to the message and instead to report it. In a Tweet, PIB Fact Check requested that customers not share any personal or banking information.

‘A bogus message sent in the name of SBI instructs customers to update their PAN number in order to avoid having their account blocked. Never respond to emails or SMS asking for personal or banking information ‘, In a tweet, PIB Fact Check stated.

‘Customers should be aware that banks never request personal information via messages or phone calls,’ PIB Fact Check added in a Tweet. PIB Fact Check’s Twitter account combats misinformation about government policies and schemes. Customers have also been asked by PIB Fact Check to report such messages. Customers can write an email to report if they receive an email or SMS asking them to share their personal or banking information. [email protected] or —1930.

The fake message reads, ‘Dear Customer, your SBI YONO Account Closed Today Contact now And Update your PAN NUMBER in the following link’. The message also includes a link. Customers should be aware that banks never request personal information via messages or phone calls. SBI has issued a warning to its customers on its website about bank fraud. ‘SBI never asks customers for confidential information such as a PIN or OTP. Only a fraudster can make such a call. “Please do not share personal information,’ it says.