Mumbai: A minor fire broke out in an underground gas pipeline near a petrol pump in Mumbai. The fire broke out on BA Road in Parel in the city.

Also Read: Stock Market: Equity indices end lower

A burst in the pipeline has caused the gas leak and fire. Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) and Mahanagar Gas Limited personnel extinguished the fire. There has been no report of any injury so far.