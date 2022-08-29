In a first, Indian pacers take all 10 wickets in T20I; Rohit Sharma becomes highest run scorer in T20I cricket

Dubai: Indian batter Rohit Sharma on Sunday became the highest-run scorer in the T20I format of the game. Rohit accomplished this feat during India’s Asia Cup 2022 campaign opener against Pakistan in Dubai. In the match, the Indian pace attack took all ten wickets in a T20I match for the very first time.

In the eighth over of India’s innings bowled by Mohammed Nawaz, Rohit hit it big over the long-on region with impeccable timing, sending the ball for a six. With this, he became the highest run-scorer in the shortest format of the game. Though as far as his own innings in the match is concerned, he did not last long and struggled to showcase his usual attacking style of batting. He was dismissed by Nawaz for 12 off 18 balls, which consisted of only one six.

Now he has a total of 3,499 runs across 125 innings in 133 games at an average of 32.10. He has four centuries and 27 half-centuries to his name in the shortest format, with the best individual score of 118. He has gone past New Zealand batter Martin Guptill, who currently has 3,497 runs under his belt. They are followed by Indian batter Virat Kohli (3,343 runs), Ireland opener Paul Stirling (3,011 runs), Australian opener Aaron Finch (2,855 runs) and Pakistani star Babar Azam (2,696 runs).

On the other hand, The Indian pacers were breathing fire throughout the match, and they did not let Pakistan batters settle at the crease and stitch lengthy partnerships. Bhuvneshwar Kumar started the party of Indian speedsters by getting the big fish, Babar Azam for just 10 off 9 balls during the powerplay. He ended with figures of 4/26, getting wickets of lower middle-order batters/tailenders like Shadab Khan (10), Asif Ali (9) and Naseem Shah (0) as well, which put brakes on Pakistan’s run-scoring.

Hardik Pandya also delivered big time with his pace, taking 3/25. He took important wickets of Iftikhar Ahmed (28). With the wicket of Ahmed, he ended a potentially dangerous stand between Rizwan and Ahmed for the third wicket, which reduced Pakistan to 87/3. He further dismissed Mohammed Rizwan (43) and Khusdil Shah (2) which broke the back of Pakistan’s middle order, reducing them to 5/97. Avesh Khan dismissed Fakhar Zaman for just 10 off 6 balls after he edged the ball which landed into wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik’s gloves. He finished with 1/19 in 2 overs. Lastly, young left-arm medium pacer Arshdeep Singh impressed in his first match against arch-rivals, taking 2/33 in 3.5 overs. He dismissed Mohammad Nawaz (1) and Shahnawaz Dahani (16).