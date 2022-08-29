JP Nadda says, Tripura saw unprecedented progress after BJP came to power

JP Nadda, the national president of the BJP, hailed Tripura’s ‘unprecedented progress’ on Monday after the party took office there. Nadda is in the region for a two-day visit, taking part in party meetings with Manik Saha, the chief minister of Tripura, and Biplab Deb, a former chief minister.

JP Nadda said in a statement to the press that the state has made ‘There has been unprecedented progress in the state, from the empowerment of women to the overall development of the people of the state. Terrorists were given asylum during the Left reign. All that has been stopped in the state during the BJP regime.’

The BJP leader added that he would come to Tripura ‘many times’ to carry out ongoing development work for the benefit of indigenous people and women. ‘BJP is working together to bring all sections of the society together,’ Nadda said. During his visit, JP Nadda met in-depth with the leaders of the alliance partner Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT), as well as party leaders, ministers, and MLAs.