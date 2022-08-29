Karnataka government’s prohibition on meat in Bengaluru criticised by Asaduddin Owaisi.

Asaduddin Owaisi, a member of the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), criticised the Karnataka government on Monday for its plan to forbid the sale of meat in Bengaluru on August 31 in celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi. ‘This is a government for the wealthy. It [Bengaluru meat ban] is against the right to occupation, livelihood and privacy,’ Owaisi said.

For Ganesh Chaturthi on August 31, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has prohibited the meat consumption and the animal slaughter in Bengaluru. All areas inside the borders of the BBMP will be subject to the ban.

The BBMP had shared a notice in Kannada that read, ‘Prohibition of animal slaughter and sale of meat on the occasion of Ganesha Chaturthi day. On Wednesday, August 31, on the occasion of Ganesha Chaturthi, Joint Director (Animal Husbandry) informed that the slaughtering of animals and sale of meat in sales stalls under Burhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike is completely prohibited.’

Previously, Bengaluru’s local government banned the selling of meat on Krishna Janmashtami and the operation of slaughterhouses.