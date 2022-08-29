PM Modi hails Pithoragarh in Mann ki Baat for using Himalayan fig to generate income

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the district government of Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand for creating jobs through the production of jams and chutney produced from ‘Bedu’ fruit. In the 92nd episode of his monthly radio show ‘Mann Ki Baat,’ PM Modi praised initiatives being made to support the production of Bedu in Pithoragarh. In the native language, bedu is known as Wild Himalayan Fig.

‘Many types of medicines and plants are found in Uttarakhand, which are very beneficial for our health. One of them is the fruit Bedu. It is also known as Himalayan Fig. In this fruit, minerals and vitamins are found in abundance. People consume it not only in the form of fruit, but it is also used in the treatment of many diseases. In view of these qualities of this fruit, now the juice of Bedu, jams, chutneys, pickles and dry fruits prepared by drying them have been launched in the market,’ In Mann ki Baat, PM Modi said.

‘With the initiative of the Pithoragarh administration and the cooperation of the local people, it has been successful in bringing Bedu to the market in different forms. Bedu has also been launched in the online market by branding it as Pahari Fig. Due to this, farmers have not only found a new source of income, but the benefits of the medicinal properties of Bedu have started reaching far and wide as well,’ he added.