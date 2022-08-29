Shilpa Shetty’s 10-year-old son launches customised sneaker brand

Shilpa Shetty is overjoyed for her son Viaan Raj Kundra as he launches his first creative business initiative. Shilpa uploaded a video of her kid getting a pair of handmade sneakers for his mother.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Shilpa Shetty wrote, ‘My son Viaan-Raj’s first and unique business venture, @vrkickss ’creating customised sneakers’. Little children and their big dreams must always be encouraged. From the idea & concept of the venture to the designs, and even the video… it’s all him! Entrepreneur and director. What’s amazing is that at this tender age he has promised to donate some of the proceeds towards charity. He’s just 10! This GenZ has surprised mumZ. SO PROUD! All the best, my son’.

Click here to view the video

Both celebrities and Shilpa’s fans are praising the video. Viaan’s confidence was addressed in the comments section by Shilpa’s close friend and talented director Farah Khan, who wrote, ‘The confidence’. Shilpa’s sister Shamita Shetty added, ‘Wohooooo can’t wait to get my customised @vrkickss proud maasi’.

The ‘VRKICKS’ or ‘Viaan Kicks’ brand that Viaan owns states in their profile that they make customised sneakers, clothes and bags. The price starts at INR 4999. Viaan mentioned that the money will be donated to the Shilpa Shetty Foundation in the comment section.

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty recently fractured her leg while filming her forthcoming movie. But the gorgeous starlet made an impression on everyone as she attended an event last night in Mumbai while using a wheelchair. On the work front, the actress last appeared in Hungama 2. She has two projects in the works: the Sonal Joshi-directed movie Sukhee and the Indian Police Force web series by Rohit Shetty.