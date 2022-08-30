A back-to-work mandate caused dozens of Covid cases to surface, angering Google employees!

Google employees have been receiving regular COVID-19 infection management notifications, which has caused them to question the company’s decision to return to work. This was revealed under the condition of anonymity by Google employees in a conversation with CNBC. They revealed that infection notifications have been appearing in their email inboxes on a regular basis since they returned to work from the office.

In April, Google asked the majority of its employees to return to physical offices at least three days per week. However, because the company has been operating so efficiently and has experienced its fastest revenue growth in 15 years, employees have pushed back on the mandate. Although Google has made the option of permanent remote working available to permanent employees, it is unclear how many have taken advantage of it.

Google has the largest COVID-19 outbreak of any employer, according to the city of Los Angeles’ public health dashboard. According to Deadline.com, the search engine giant’s Silicon Beach campus in Venice, California, recorded 145 infections, while the company’s massive Playa Vista campus in Los Angeles recorded 135 cases.

In a statement to CNBC, a Google spokesperson stated, ‘There has not been a significant increase in onsite COVID-19 transmission on our campuses. The figures reported in Playa Vista and Venice are for total cases over the last few months, not for active or ongoing cases’. Unvaccinated employees, on the other hand, are asking Google to allow them to visit Google facilities because the cases are spreading anyway. The Googlers for No Vaccine Mandate group has shared an anonymous manifesto.