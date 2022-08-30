For his controversial 2020 tweet on Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor, Kamaal R. Khan is arrested.

According to media sources, the actor Kamaal Rashid Khan was detained in Mumbai on Tuesday as a result of a contentious tweet he sent out in 2020.

After arriving at the Mumbai airport, the Malad Police detained him. He will appear before a Borivali court later today, according to the police. According to reports, the late actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor were the subject of the worried tweet. The tweet that appeared to be ‘derogatory’ prompted a FIR in 2020.

According to section 294 of the IPC, which punishes obscene acts or words spoken in public, as well as other sections, an officer had told PTI, ‘We have launched a FIR against Kamaal R Khan for uttering insulting remarks about both the deceased actors.’

Kamaal Rashid Khan, often known as KRK, has stirred up controversy on multiple occasions. Through his tweets and videos, he has targeted the most prominent Bollywood actors and actresses, drawing the wrath of their supporters.

He has developed his own fan following among people who are tired of Hindi movies and celebrities. KRK has been charged with posting absurd things on social media merely to get attention.

Recently, director Hansal Mehta criticised KRK for making fun of Taapsee Pannu’s film ‘Dobaaraa.’ He mockingly referred to her as the biggest actress in Bollywood in a tweet and noted that the movie barely opened on 215 screens and the morning shows were cancelled.