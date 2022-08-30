Forex market: Indian rupee edge higher against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee edged higher against the US dollar in the forex market. The positive trend in the Indian share market supported the local currency. But, the higher oil prices and month-end dollar demand capped the gains of the domestic currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 79.92 against the American dollar and touched 79.84, registering a gain of 7 paise over the last close. On Monday, the Indian rupee closed at 79.91 against the US dollar. The Indian currency is trading at 21.75 against the UAE dirham.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.06% to 108.76.