NEET-PG counselling rescheduled to include more seats, won’t begin on Sept 1

The National Eligibility and Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET-PG) counselling was delayed on Monday by the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) in order to accommodate extra seats for the candidates. The NEET-PG 2022 counselling initial round of registration was slated to start on September 1, 2022.

The notice read, ‘National Medical Commission (NMC) is in the process of issuing New LoPs for the current academic year and the same will be concluded till 15/09/2022. Hence, in order to include more seats in the counselling for the benefit of the candidates, it has been decided by the Competent Authority to re-schedule the NEET-PG Counselling, 2022 which was scheduled to commence from 01/09/2022′.

The NEET-PG Counseling tentative schedule for 2022 is being changed. The Notice recommended the applicants regularly check the MCC website for the most recent timetable.

On Monday, the Supreme Court stated that it would not intervene with NEET-PG 2022 Counseling since it could not endanger the lives of students. The issue was raised in a petition that contested the National Board of Examinations’ decision to withhold the NEET-PG 2022 answer key and question paper. Serious disparities in the candidates’ results are said to have occurred in the plea.