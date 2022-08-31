NEWS

Brought drugs from Pakistan; Two arrested for trafficking 38 kg of heroin

The two men arrested for smuggling 38 kgs of heroin claim to have brought the drugs from Pakistan. On August 27, Punjab police apprehended two smugglers in possession of 38kg of heroin. The truck was transporting drugs from Gujarat’s Bhuj to Punjab. The heroine was kept in the toolbox of the vehicle.

Details were shared with the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad by the Punjab police (ATS). Gujarat ATS apprehended two accused from Kutch based on technical and human intelligence.

Both accused told the Gujarat ATS that they had brought drugs from Pakistan to Gul Mohammad. The accused were taken to the ATS office in Ahmedabad and will now be turned over to the Punjab police for further investigation.

