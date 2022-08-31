Do you prefer tea to coffee? Drink tea and keep calm: It reduces mortality risk, Reveals study!

Do you prefer a hot cup of tea to a cup of coffee? A new study finds benefits to the hot beverage, which is popular not only in India but also in several other countries around the world. In a comprehensive study of the potential mortality benefits of drinking black tea, researchers in the United Kingdom discovered that increased tea consumption is associated with a slightly lower risk of death. Data analysis revealed that people who drink two or three cups of tea have a 9% and 13% lower risk of death than those who do not drink tea.

The study was carried out by researchers at the National Cancer Institute, which is part of the National Institutes of Health in the United Kingdom, and it shifts the focus away from previous studies that have primarily focused on green tea. ‘ People who drank two or more cups of tea per day had a 9% to 13% lower risk of death from any cause than those who did not. Higher tea consumption was also linked to a lower risk of death from cardiovascular disease, ischemic heart disease, and stroke, according to the study’, NIH stated.

According to the study published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine, while tea is widely consumed around the world, the association of tea consumption with mortality risk remains inconclusive in populations where black tea is primarily consumed.

The study included 4,98,043 men and women aged 40 to 69 years old, with 89% claiming to drink the black variety. Between 2006 and 2010, participants completed a questionnaire, which was then followed up on for more than a decade. The participants were followed for approximately 11 years, and death information was obtained from a linked database maintained by the UK National Health Service.

‘Those who drank two or more cups of tea per day had a lower mortality risk, regardless of genetic variation in caffeine metabolism. These findings imply that tea, even at higher doses, can be part of a healthy diet’, researchers reached a conclusion. The NIH noted that the association was observed regardless of preferred tea temperature, the addition of milk or sugar, or genetic variations affecting the rate at which people metabolize caffeine.