Indian Railways cancels 191 trains today: Know how to check full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has cancelled 191 trains scheduled to depart today, August 31. The national transporter full cancelled 152 trains and partially cancelled 32 trains. These trains were cancelled due to operational and maintenance works on the railway tracks.

Trains departing from various cities like Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Kanpur, New Delhi, Ratnagiri, Gandhinagar, Madgaon, Rampur, Moradabad, Pathankot, Kathgodam, Ramnagar, Guwahati, Sitapur, Gonda, amongst others were cancelled.

Here is how to check the full list of cancelled trains:

Step 1: Visit: https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/ and select the date of journey

Step 2: Select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen and click on Cancelled Trains

Step 3: Select Fully option in Cancelled Type to see list of trains with time, routes and other details.

Step 4: Select Partially option to see list of Source Changed trains.

Step 5: Scroll down to check the full list of short terminated trains.