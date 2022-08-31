Redmi launches Redmi Note 11SE in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers, Redmi launched Redmi Note 11SE in India. The 6GB RAM+ 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 13,499. The phone will go on sale from August 31 via Flipkart and company’s online store in Bifrost Blue, Cosmic White, Space Black, and Thunder Purple colours.

The dual-SIM handset runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, coupled with Mali-G76 MC4 GPU. It sports a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with 1,080 x 2,400 pixels resolution, DCI-P3 colour gamut, Reading Mode 3.0, Sunlight Mode 2.0, and 409ppi pixel density.

The smartphone features a quad rear camera and a 13-megapixel selfie camera at the front. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, and GPS/AGPS. Sensors onboard include proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, electronic compass, and an IR blaster. It equips a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.