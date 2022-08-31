Trolls are now targeting Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan as #BoycottBrahmastra becomes widespread.

It appears that the trend of movie boycotts is still alive and well. After calling for a boycott of recent films like ‘Laal Singh Chaddha,’ ‘Raksha Bandhan,’ ‘Dobaara,’ and most recently Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘Liger,’ some users on Twitter are calling for a boycott of ‘Brahmastra: Part 1- Shiva,’ a forthcoming film starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Trolls have been using old videos of the actors that they claim have offended religious feelings to spread the hashtag #BoycottBrahmastra, which has been trending on social media. The movie will debut in theatres on September 9 and also stars Amitabh Bacchan in a crucial role.

On Twitter, trolls are currently using the hashtag #BoycottBrahmastra to urge people not to watch the movie.

It seems that certain internet users have uncovered videos pertaining to Ranbir, Alia, and Amitabh Bachchan’s earlier representations in various films that may have impacted their religious sentiments.

Pre-release excitement for many recent Bollywood blockbusters has incorporated cancel culture. The box office success of some of the season’s biggest movies, like as Akshay Kumar’s ‘Raksha Bandhan,’ Vijay Deverakonda’s freshly released movie ‘Liger,’ and Aamir Khan’s ‘Lal Singh Chaddha,’ has also been impacted by the popular hashtags.