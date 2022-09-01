Amit Shah not to attend Nehru Trophy Boat Race amid ‘security concerns’

Thiruvananthapuram: Home Minister Amit Shah will not attend the annual Nehru Trophy boat race at Punnamada in Alappuzha as chief guest on September 4 . Shah’s proposed visit, on the invite of the Kerala Chief Minister’s Office, which had caused a political debate in the state, has been cancelled reportedly due to security reasons.

Earlier, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan faced the wrath of UDF members in Kerala Assembly after he decided to invite the senior BJP leader to the event. The CMO had responded recently that the invite had been extended to all major participants of the inter-state council meeting and not merely to Amit Shah.

Amit Shah will arrive in the state on Friday for the inauguration of Southern Zonal Council meeting in Kovalam on Saturday. The council meeting will include chief ministers from south Indian states, ministers, and administrators from Lakshadweep and Andaman & Nicobar Islands. He will also take part in the cultural events hosted here. After this, he will take part in the state-level meetings. He will also inaugurate the Scheduled Caste meet at Al-Saj Convention Centre in Thiruvananthapuram.