Gulf country lifts mask requirement in closed public spaces

Doha: Qatar has lifted mask requirement in closed public spaces. The decision was taken by a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister and Minister of Interior HE Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al-Thani.

As per the new rule, face masks will not be mandatory in all closed public spaces. But, face masks must be used while citizens are inside health facilities and public transport services. The new rule will come into force from today, September 1.

All employees and workers whose nature of work requires being in closed places and communicating with customers must wear masks during their work period.