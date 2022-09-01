Gulf country lifts use of face masks in schools

Doha: The Ministry of Education in Qatar has announced that it is not mandatory to wear face masks in schools. The new rule will be in effective from today, September 1.

As per the new order, students, teachers and administrators, in all kindergartens, as well as public and private schools, are no longer required to wear masks inside the campus/classrooms.

Earlier the Qatar Cabinet has decided to lift the the use of face masks in closed public places.