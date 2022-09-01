Hours after portfolio change, Bihar minister quits post

Patna: Bihar minister Kartikeya Singh, who was moved from Law portfolio to the Sugarcane portfolio on Wednesday morning, has resigned from his post. Singh has an outstanding arrest warrant against him in a kidnapping case for which he was granted interim protection till September 1 by a Danapur court.

Notably, his resignation came hours after his portfolio was moved from the state’s law ministry to Sugarcane. CM Nitish Kumar has accepted his resignation and sent it to Governor Phagu Chauhan, the CMO informed. The Additional charge of the Sugarcane Industries Department has been given to Revenue and Land Reforms Minister Alok Kumar Mehta, as Singh is no longer a member of the Council of Ministers.

After reports of a warrant against Kartikeya Singh emerged, the Bihar BJP on August 17 had demanded the Nitish Kumar government show courage and sack the minister with immediate effect.