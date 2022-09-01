IMD predicts heavy rain for next five days; Orange, yellow alert issued in several districts in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in Kerala in the next five days. Orange and yellow alerts have been sounded in various districts following this.

Orange alert

Thursday (01-09-2022): Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod

Friday (02-09-2022): Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki

Isolated strong rains have been predicted in the districts mentioned above. The IMD predicts that 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm of rainfall will be received in these areas within 24 hours.

Yellow alert

Thursday (01-09-2022): Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Malappuram, Wayanad

Friday (02-09-2022): Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode

Saturday (03-09-2022): Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram

Sunday (04-09-2022): Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod

Monday (05-09-2022): Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod

IMD predicts heavy rains in these districts. It is expected that 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm of rainfall will be received in these areas within 24 hours. Though the IMD has sounded a yellow alert in certain districts, since there is a possibility of heavy rains in hilly regions, caution must be taken like in the instance of an orange alert. Due to the incessant rains received over the past couple of days, people living near low-lying areas, river banks, mudslide and landslide-prone areas and hilly regions must exercise extreme caution.