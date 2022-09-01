Japan Open 2022: HS Prannoy enters quarterfinals

Tokyo: Ace Indian shuttler, HS Prannoy entered the men’s singles quarterfinals of Tokyo Open Super 750 badminton tournament. HS Prannoy defeated former world champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore by ‘22-20, 21-19’ in just 44 minutes. This was Prannoy’s third win over the world number 7 Singaporean in 4 meetings.

HS Prannoy will next face Chinese Taipei’s Chou Tien Chen, who won the bronze medal at the world championships last week. Prannoy, currently ranked world number 18, has beaten Chen in their last 2 meetings, but overall, he is 3-4 behind.

Meanwhile, India’s Kidambi Srikanth lost to world number 17 Kanta Tsuneyama of Japan by ‘ 10-21, 16-21’. The Japanese had defeated Srikanth at the Korean Open in 2019 in their only meeting prior to this.