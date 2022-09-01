DH Latest NewsDH NEWSTamil NaduLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

PM Modi pays tributes to Puli Thevar on his birth anniversary

Sep 1, 2022, 11:41 am IST

 

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Puli Thevar, an 18th century Tamil warrior who fought against the British, on his birth anniversary, on Thursday.

‘I pay homage to the brave Puli Thevar on his birth anniversary. His valour and determination give inspiration to countless people. He was at the forefront of resisting imperialism. He always fought for the people’, PM Modi tweeted.

 

His valour and determination give inspiration to countless people, the prime minister said.

