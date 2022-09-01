POCSO charged in Dumka killing; special court to hear case for prompt resolution

The Dumka case, in which a girl, later revealed to be a minor, was burnt to death by her accused stalker, Shahrukh, for refusing his love approaches, will be heard in a special court in Jharkhand. Shahrukh will also face charges in accordance with relevant sections of the 2012 Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.

After learning that the victim was under the age of 18, the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) urged the Superintendent of Police (SP) to add POCSO charges to the case.

A First Additional District and Sessions Court (a fast-track court) has taken over the Dumka case in the interim from the Court of Special Judicial Magistrate (SJM) in order to expedite the resolution of the case. The special court that will hear the case has been given access to all relevant papers.

On August 23, the tragedy happened in the Jharkhand town of Dumka. While the Class 12 student was sleeping, the accused Shahrukh allegedly poured petrol on her from outside the window of her room and lit her on fire.

The young girl was 90% burned when she was taken to the hospital. On August 28 Sunday, she died. The victim gave a statement to the police before she died from her injuries, in which she claimed that the accused had called her on her mobile phone around ten days earlier and requesting with her to become his friend.

Shahrukh was detained by police after his arrest. The police also arrested a second person who is accused of giving Shahrukh the petrol. Chotu Khan, alias Naeem, has been named as the second accused.

The National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairperson will visit the victim’s family in Dumka, Jharkhand, on September 4.