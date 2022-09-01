Within three hours of raping, killing woman in Leh, Ladakh, 32-year-old man arrested

Rigzin Dawa, 32, was arrested by police in the Leh area of Ladakh for raping and killing a woman. Three hours after committing the horrific crime, he was arrested, according to a senior police official on Thursday.

The 55-year-old victim was found dead at her Sheynam home in the early hours of Wednesday, according to Leh Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), PD Nitya, to news agency PTI.

The SSP continued, ‘A police party was sent right away to the crime scene.’ According to preliminary investigation, the woman was raped and assaulted before being strangled and killed.

Officers found Rigzin Dawa, a notorious person who lived in Leh’s Sheynam, during the investigation. Scratch marks found on his neck and shoulder served to confirm suspicions that he was involved in the crime. The SSP said, ‘Some blood stains were also found on his legs.’ Dawa admitted to the crime when questioned by the police.

‘Important pieces of evidence like the undergarments of the accused were also recovered from the scene of the crime. The evidence has been to be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for further investigation,’ said SSP Nitya.