Commodity Market: Gold price edge lower for third day in a row

Mumbai: Price of gold slipped down for third day in a row in the Kerala market. Today, price of the yellow metal slipped down by Rs 80 per 8 gram. In the last three days, gold priced edged lower by Rs 680 per 8 gram. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 37,120 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4640.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading flat at Rs 50,110 per 10 gram. Silver futures were trading at Rs 52,519 per kg.

In the international market, spot gold edged higher by 0.1% to $1,697.80 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,709.10.