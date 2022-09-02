Here are some easy milkshake recipes you have got to try!

One of the most delicious innovations ever made must be milkshakes, right? Even though not everyone consumes dairy products, plant-based substitutes are readily available nowadays. You may discover a variety of milkshake recipes in this collection, including both traditional and alcoholic variations as well as some rather unique choices. Are you prepared to experiment today?

Oreo Milkshake

It is quite simple to make this favourite family dish. All you need to do is combine Oreo cookies, vanilla ice cream, and your preferred type of milk. If you did like, you may also include 1 teaspoon of vanilla essence.

Strawberry Milkshake

This is a timeless recipe! The combination of strawberries, ice cream, and milk truly can’t go wrong! Of course, you may substitute vegan ice cream and a vegetable-based beverage for the standard ones.

Pumpkin Spice Latte Milkshake

This makes us feel warm and cosy on the inside andis a favourite one during the fall. 1 cup of coffee, 2 tsp of vanilla essence, 4 cups of vanilla ice cream, 1/2 cup of canned pumpkin puree, 1 tsp of pumpkin pie spice, and a few ice cubes are required.

Mint Chocolate Chip Milkshake

This delicious green beauty seems to have everything for everyone. Made by blending 3 cups of mint chocolate chip ice cream with 1 and a half glasses of milk. You can top it off with whipped cream, too!

Peanut Butter Milkshake

Although it has a lot of calories, this dish is really tasty. The following ingredients must be blended: peanut butter, frozen bananas, coconut milk, maple syrup, and perhaps a touch of cinnamon. Try it, you won’t regret!