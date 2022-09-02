International rating agency reduces India’s economic growth projection

Mumbai: international agency, Moody’s Investors Service reduced India’s economic growth projection for 2022. The economic growth projection is slashed to 7.7%. Earlier in May, the agency forecasted India’s GDP growth rate at 8.8%. The economy grew by 8.3% in 2021 and contracted by 6.7% in 2020.

Moddy’s said that the rising interest rates, uneven monsoon, and slowing global growth will influence the economic growth rate of the country.

‘Our expectation that India’s real GDP growth will slow from 8.3% in 2021 to 7.7% in 2022 and to decelerate further to 5.2% in 2023 assumes that rising interest rates, uneven distribution of monsoons, and slowing global growth will dampen economic momentum on a sequential basis,’ Moody’s said.

As per official GDP estimates, the Indian economy grew 13.5% in April-June 2022-23. This is higher than 4.10% growth clocked in previous March quarter.