MB Rajesh to replace Govindan Master in state cabinet; AN Shamseer to be next Kerala Speaker

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala assembly speaker MB Rajesh will replace MV Govindan in the state cabinet, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) announced on Friday. Thalassery MLA AN Shamseer will replace Rajesh in the Speaker post. The CPM State Secretariat informed its decision in a press release. The decision was taken at a CPM meeting held at the AKG Centre in Thiruvananthapuram, on Friday.

It is learnt that MB Rajesh will handle excise and local self-government departments which were under MV Govindan. Sources hint that AM Shamseer will be appointed as the new speaker. Meanwhile , MV Govindan who was recently appointed as the CPM State Secretary in place of Kodiyeri Balakrishnan will resign from the post of Minister of Local Self Government.

MB Rajesh (51) won the assembly elections from Thrithala constituent after defeating UDF candidates PC Vishnunath by 96 votes. Rajesh, who worked as a Member of Parliament for 10 years, became a member of the Assembly for the first time in 2021. He is the third personto secure the Speaker post in the first term as MLA in the Kerala Assembly after TS John and AC Jose.