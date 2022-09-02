MBBS student commits suicide inside hostel in Delhi

In the early hours of Thursday, a medical student who is doing an internship at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital committed suicide. The fifth-year medical student ends her life in the hostel room by hanging herself with her dupatta.

The body was hanging from the ceiling when her pals broke into the room. She was taken to the hospital right away, where they declared her dead.

A suicide note from the deceased’s journal was found by the police during the inquiry. The note read, ‘Meaningless, worthless, toxic, loveless, I don’t deserve any happiness in my life. Kabhi kuch thik nahin hoga (nothing is going to be fine) no matter how hard I try’.

Additionally, two packets of antidepressant medicine were found in the room. After gathering testimony from the deceased’s friends and other hostel residents, the police ruled out any foul play. The police also questioned her family members. More information is awaited.