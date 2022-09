Abu Dhabi: The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) in Abu Dhabi announced a partial road closure. The authority informed that Abu Dhabi – Al Ain Road – Abu Dhabi (E22) will be partially closed September 2).

Also Read: An emirate in UAE lowers taxi faresĀ

The right lane towards Al Ain will be closed for 3 days from Friday, September 2, till Monday September 5. ITC urged road users to drive cautiously and abide by traffic rules and regulations.