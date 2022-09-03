Lightning strikes kill 17 people in Bihar

Patna: Around 17 people died and 6 others were injured in lightning strike incidents across Bihar. 5 people including 3 children were killed in Gaya while 12 people lost their lives in Bhojpur, Aurangabad, Jehanabad, Kaimur and Rohtash districts.

Also Read: 4 dead, 24 injured in truck-bus collision

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced an ex gratia of 4 lakh rupees to the next of kin of those who died. He appealed to people to take precautions and remain alert during lightning.