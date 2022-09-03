The ‘unmatched legacy’ of Serena Williams will endure despite her retirement!

While Serena Williams is one of the most accomplished players on the international tennis circuit, her legacy should not be defined by her numerous accomplishments on the court. Despite winning four Olympic gold medals, 16 Grand Slam doubles titles, and 23 Grand Slam singles titles during her career, Williams is much more than just a talented professional athlete.

Her legacy should be judged by the impact she has had on those who want to follow in her footsteps and replicate her success in sports and athletics, not just tennis. Serena Williams entered the sport as an outlier as a young black woman from Compton, California. She did not fit the traditional norms that existed in the sport long before she arrived.

It’s all the more impressive that Williams went on to completely redefine the sport with her consistently awe-inspiring performances. Williams recently declared that the US Open would be her final match. She most recently competed in a match against Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic, in which she lost 5-7, 7-6, 1-6.

She did, however, take on Tomljanovic in the same manner that she has in every match throughout her illustrious career, with fierce competition. The word fierce perfectly describes the American icon, who has demonstrated it numerous times on the court. However, she has also demonstrated this off the court, as one of the few players who has successfully juggled being a mother and a professional player.

Although the tennis court will never see her like again, her story will inspire thousands of aspiring players to strive to meet the high standards she set throughout her career. While Williams appears to have retired from the sport, it is possible that she will return to active competition at some point in the future if she so desires.