Work for AAP internally- Don’t quit BJP ; Kejriwal tells BJP party cadres!

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal appealed to the BJP workers to work for his party ‘from inside’ while not quitting the saffron party. He said BJP workers will benefit from all the ‘guarantees’ promised by him when his party comes to power in the state. ‘We do not want BJP leaders. The BJP can keep its leaders’, he said.

“You (BJP workers) can stay in that party but work for AAP. Many of them get paid (by BJP), so take the payment from there but work for us, because we do not have money,” he said. Kejriwal promised good quality education, healthcare and free electricity and said the BJP did not provide their workers and their families with these facilities, but AAP will.

‘When we form a government, we will provide free electricity, and this will apply to your houses as well. We will provide you with free, 24-hour power, and build good schools for your children where they will get free education. We will ensure free and quality treatment for your family members and offer Rs 1,000 to women (as allowance) in your family,’ he said.

INTERNALLY, WORK FOR AAP

Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, has urged saffron party supporters to defect to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Gujarat. ‘I would like to tell all BJP workers to stay and work for AAP,’ he said. He brought up the recent attack on Gujarat AAP general secretary Manoj Sorathiya and predicted that many more attacks would be carried out ‘on the people of Gujarat for supporting AAP’.

NOT LIKE CONGRESS

The AAP, according to Kejriwal, is not like the Congress and cannot be intimidated by the ruling party. He challenged the ruling BJP, saying, ‘You have dealt with Congress so far, but we are AAP people. We consider Sardar Patel and Bhagat Singh as our ideals’. ‘We are not going to be scared. We are not cowards. Six crore people of Gujarat now have an alternative (in AAP), they will respond to the 27 years of misgovernance’, he said.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has warned that the number of attacks on his party and its supporters will increase as they try to reach out to various sections of society in Gujarat. He has met representatives of police personnel, anganwadi and ASHA workers, health workers, traffic cops, gram raksha dal (GRD), auto drivers, and home guards among others. The AAP leader said he will meet every group separately in the coming days.

The assembly elections in Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, are slated to be held in December this year. On the final day of his two-day visit to Gujarat, Kejriwal is scheduled to attend a ‘townhall’ meeting of sarpanches and ‘village computer entrepreneurs’ in Surendranagar on Saturday. He will visit Surat in the evening to perform ‘aarti’ at a Ganesh pandal set up outside the AAP’s office in the Seemada Naka area and dubbed ‘AAP Ka Raja.’