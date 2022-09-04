After quitting from Congress, Ghulam Nabi set to start new political journey in Jammu today

Former MP Ghulam Nabi Azad is ready to start a new chapter in his political career on Sunday by forming the first unit of his party in his native state of Jammu & Kashmir after severing relations with the Congress.

At 11 a.m., Azad, 73, is scheduled to arrive in Jammu. At the airport, he will be greeted warmly by his fans before travelling to Sainik Farms to address a public gathering. At the rally, up to 20,000 people are expected. He’ll probably make his national-level party declaration there.

On August 26, Azad quit his five-decade connection with the Congress, calling it ‘comprehensively destroyed’ and accusing Rahul Gandhi of ‘demolishing’ the party’s whole consultative process.

The Congress attempted to deflect the latest blow by claiming that Azad’s DNA had been ‘Modi-fied’ and connecting his resignation to the end of his Rajya Sabha tenure. The Congress was struggling with the fallout of a series of high profile exits, including those of Kapil Sibal and Ashwani Kumar.