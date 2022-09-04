Gazans accused of murder, executed by Hamas for supporting Israel!

The Gaza Strip’s ruling Hamas movement announced on Sunday that it had executed five Palestinians, two of whom were accused of ‘collaboration’ with Israel.

‘On Sunday morning, the death sentence was carried out against two condemned for collaboration with the occupation (Israel) and three others in criminal cases,’ Hamas said in a statement. It went on to say that the defendants had previously been given ‘their full rights to defend themselves.’

The initials and birth years of the five Palestinians executed by Hamas were given, but not their full names. Two men who were hanged for ‘collaborating’ with Israel were born in 1978 and 1968, respectively.

The older of the two lived in Khan Yunis, a city in the blockaded southern part of the Gaza Strip. According to Hamas, he was convicted in 1991 of providing Israel with ‘information on men of the resistance, their domicile… and the location of rocket launchpads’.

According to the statement, the second was chastised for providing Israel with information in 2001 ‘that resulted in the targeting and death of residents’ by Israeli soldiers. Based on the announcement, the three other people executed on Sunday had all been found guilty of murder.