GN Azad says, Jammu and Kashmir’s return to statehood top priority

Ghulam Nabi Azad spelled out the program for his yet-to-be-named party on Sunday at his first rally since leaving the Congress: the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood, protection of its citizens’ rights to their land and job, and the return and rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits.

The senior leader said he would reveal the name of his new party after consulting people and leaders in Jammu and Kashmir while speaking to a rally outside of Jammu at Sainik Colony.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Azad was given a warm welcome by his supporters, who showed up in huge numbers at the airport in Jammu and later led him in a procession to the rally location.

Several famous people, including former deputy chief minister Tara Chand, former PDP legislator Syed Bashir, former Apni Party MLA Shoaib Nabi Lone, and other former ministers and legislators who left the Congress in support of Azad, joined the dais alongside Azad.

According to him, the new party will prioritise the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood, the protection of locals’ access to land and job prospects, and the return and rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits.

On August 26, Azad, 73, ended his five-decade membership with the Congress, calling the group ‘comprehensively destroyed.’ Rahul Gandhi was also attacked by him for allegedly ‘demolishing’ the entire consultative process within the party.