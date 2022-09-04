Indian Railways cancels 267 trains: Full list

New Delhi: Indian Railways has decided to cancel 267 trains scheduled to operate today, September 4. It also changed origin station of 38 trains, diverted 28 and rescheduled 14 trains.

Among the cancelled trains are those operating between Maharashtra, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, New Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar and Rajasthan.

Railways have requested passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app.

Full list of cancelled trains on September 4:

00113, 00913, 01605, 01607, 01608, 01609, 01610, 01620, 01623, 01763, 01764, 01765, 01766, 01769, 01770, 01774, 01885, 03085, 03086, 03087, 03094, 03593, 03594, 04129, 04130, 04181, 04182, 04194, 04422, 04444, 04485, 04601, 04602, 04615, 04616, 04647, 04648, 04685, 04686, 04699, 04700, 04912, 04913, 04947, 04951, 04952, 05031, 05032, 05091, 05092, 05334, 05366, 05453, 05454, 05459, 05834, 05835, 05836, 06214, 06246, 06389, 06390, 06515, 06516,06529, 06530, 06551, 06555, 06562, 06571, 06572, 06575, 06576, 06595, 06977, 06980, 07282, 07321, 07329, 07330, 07331, 07332, 07349, 07350, 07366, 07379