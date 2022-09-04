IRCTC launches 2 new tour packages: Details inside

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) announced 2 new tour packages. IRCTC will operate tour packages to Maharashtra and Mata Vaishno Devi in Katra, Jammu.

The Maharashtra tour package will over 3 religious sites — Shirdi Sai Dham, Trimbakeshwar Jyotirling, and Shani Shingnapur. The passengers will travel on the Pushpak Express which runs every Thursday. The Pushpak Express will arrive on September 8 and depart on September 11. 10 seats – 6 third AC and 4 second AC- are reserved for the package. The 4 nights and 5 days tour package is priced at Rs.10,930. The cost includes a to and fro journey, two nights’ accommodation at Shirdi in Sai Shree Hotel, a 3-star hotel, sightseeing, and excursions and meals that include 2 breakfasts and 2 dinners.

For more information click: https://www.irctctourism.com/pacakage_description?packageCode=NLR025A

The 4 nights and 5 days tour to Mata Vaishno Devi will cost Rs. 8,375. The price includes transportation and pick and drop from Jammu Railway Station to Hotel at Katra in Jai Maa Inn, a three-star hotel and meals, including 2 breakfasts and dinners.