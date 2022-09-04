IRCTC launches tour package to Ladakh: Details inside

New Delhi: The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) have launched a special tour package from Agra to Ladakh. The 7 days and 8 night’s package will begin from September 14. IRCTC will conduct 3 tour packages on September 14, September 21 and September 28.

The journey from Agra to Delhi will be via train and then by air from Delhi to Leh. The booking will be done on first come first serve basis.

IRCTC’s tour package will cost Rs 49,500 for a single person. For double occupancy, the cost is Rs 44,500 per person. For triple occupancy, the cost will be Rs 43,900 per person. For more information visit the official website of IRCTC tourism, www.irctctourism.com. Booking of this package can also be done at the Tourist Facilitation Centre at Agra Cantt Railway Station.