Passenger aircraft make emergency landing in western Nepal due to technical issue

While en route to Mustang, an aircraft of Summit Air had to make an emergency landing at Pokhara Airport in Nepal. The incident happened early on Sunday morning. After taking off seven minutes earlier, the aircraft had to make an emergency landing.

‘The aircraft landed safely. An investigation is underway. All passengers are in good health,’ An airport representative told ANI. The entire crew and passengers made it off the plane safely. According to reports, an investigation into this incident has begun.

An IndiGo flight between Delhi and Udaipur was recently halted because of ‘engine vibration.’ Last week, there were 2 cases where an aircraft faced technical difficulties and had to return to Delhi Airport.

The official stated that there were vibrations in engine 2 of the IndiGo flight from Delhi to Udaipur, which was being operated by an A320 Neo aircraft.