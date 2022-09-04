Rs 1.4 crore seized by Bengal CID in raid on fish vendor

On Sunday, the West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) raided a fish vendor’s home in the Malda area and seized almost Rs 1.4 crore in cash. Jay Prakash Saha, the vendor, has been taken into custody. When the West Bengal CID squad raided his home, they found Rs 1 crore 39 lakhs and three thousand.

The operation was carried out as a result of information that Jay Prakash Saha’s home in Ghaksole, Gazole, Malda District was secretly holding a large amount of illegal cash. The person who was arrested works as a fish merchant.

The accused were taken to the Gazole police station for questioning. Tomorrow, the accused will be presented in court.