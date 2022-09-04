Sheikh Hasina says, Rohingyas big burden, India can play big role in their return to Myanmar

Sheikh Hasina, the prime minister of Bangladesh, stated on Saturday that the Rohingya refugees are a ‘big burden’ on her nation and that Bangladesh is working with the international community to facilitate their return to their home country.

In an interview with news agency ANI, the Prime Minister admitted that the presence of thousands of refugees in the nation has created difficulties, but said that she believed India could play a significant part in finding a solution.

‘Well, you know… for us, it’s a big burden. India is a vast country. You can accommodate, but you don’t have much. But in our country, we have 1.1 million Rohingya. So, we are consulting with the international community and also our neighbouring countries. They should also take some steps so that they can go back home,’ she said.