TMC started t-shirt campaign ‘India’s Biggest Pappu’ to mock Amit Shah

Abhishek Banerjee, the general secretary of the Trinamool Congress, attacked Home Minister Amit Shah and called him ‘the biggest Pappu this country has seen’ during an hours-long grilling by the Enforcement Directorate on Friday.

TMC workers are now capitalising on Banerjee’s rage by launching a T-shirt campaign against Amit Shah. several prominent TMC supporters and members were spotted wearing T-shirts featuring Amit Shah’s picture and the caption ‘India’s Biggest Pappu.’

Riju Dutta and Arup Chakraborty, two TMC spokesperson, posted photos of themselves wearing the ‘India’s Biggest Pappu’ T-shirt. Dutta also targeted Amit Shah, saying he toppled governments in states where the opposition was in power.

‘Every state the BJP has lost, they are using central agencies to topple the governments. Multiple scams have happened under the nose of Amit Shah as home minister. Shah teaches everyone nationalism but could not teach nationalism to his son, who can’t wave the national flag. All these pointers prove that he is an incompetent home minister and hence we from Trinamool Congress call him India’s Biggest Pappu,’ Riju Dutta, a spokesperson, stated.