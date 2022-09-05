Know how to download Aadhaar, Virtual ID on Umang App

New Delhi: Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance or Umang App is a mobile app launched under the Digital India initiative of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. People can use this app to get central and state government services. The app supports 13 Indian languages and is available for Android, iOS and Windows.

Now the ministry informed that Aadhaar services can be accessed on the Umang app. ‘Users can access Aadhaar services comfortably on UMANG App now as ‘My Aadhaar’ has extended a range of citizen centric services on the app now,’ tweeted Digital India initiative.

Also Read: Audi launches 2022 Audi Q3 in India: Price and features

As per the authority, a digitally signed and password protected digital copy of the Aadhaar can be downloaded from the Umang app. Users can also generate the 16-digit virtual ID which they can use as an alternative to Aadhaar number.

Whether it is downloading Aadhaar, accessing offline KYC or generating a virtual ID, all these important services and more can be accessed easily by downloading the UMANG App. For more information, visit website https://t.co/C70Q40t1Pd — Digital India (@_DigitalIndia) August 17, 2022

They can also access secure and shareable eKYC document, used for offline identification verification. Indian residents can also use the app to verify the history of their Aadhaar authentication.

To avail these services, click the Login button on the Umang app. To login, you must have your mobile number registered with Aadhaar.