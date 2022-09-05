Mahzooz Draw: 2 Indian expats win Dh100,000 each

Dubai: 40 lucky participants shared 1 million UAE dirhams in the 92nd Mahzooz weekly draw by matching 4 out of 5 numbers. They will take home Dh25,000 each.

3 participants including 2 Indians shared Dh300,000 equally among them. The winners are Jinesh and Binu from India, and Mohammed from the United Kingdom. The winning raffle numbers were 18674264, 18674702 and 18780139 respectively. 1,439 other winners received the third prize of Dh350 each.

3148 winners won prizes in the 92nd weekly draw. The total prize money won was Dh1,803,650. The second Mahzooz Golden Summer Draw was also held. Syed, with the raffle ticket number 17619863 won 1 kilogram of gold.

The top prize of Dh10,000,000 is still waiting to be won and will once again be up for grabs in the Grand Draw this coming Saturday, September 10 at 9pm.

People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. Each bottle purchased (for Dh35) provides eligibility for one line in the draw and the donation is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to provide drinking water to the needy people . Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the GCC’s first weekly live draw.