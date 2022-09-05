Mamata Banerjee urges moral value instruction in schools after arrests of Partha, Anubrata

Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal, advocated for the implementation of moral values in the syllabus. Speaking at a gathering on Teacher’s Day, Mamata Banerjee suggested that the education department start a course on moral values to help students focus on building their character rather than accumulating money.

The West Bengal chief minister’s statements comes in backdrop of Partha Chatterjee and Anubrata Mondal’s recent arrests. Mamata Banerjee argued that character-building classes should be implemented in schools, saying that ‘How much money I have acquired is not important.’ She added, ‘If one person makes a mistake, you cannot blame the whole society for that person.’