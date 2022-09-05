Shilpa Shetty shares cute family pic from Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations | See post

New Delhi: Hurt leg becomes no obstructions for celebrations! Actor Shilpa Shetty had hurt her leg recently while shooting for one of her projects and has been in a wheelchair ever since. However, that didn’t stop her from celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi. On Sunday, the actor dropped a beautiful family picture featuring her husband Raj Kundra and kids on social media.

Through her Instagram handle, Shilpa treated fans to a cute family picture, and wrote, ‘Life’s greatest blessing .. Family’. In the picture, the actor could be seen twinning in a yellow ethnic outfit. Shilpa was seen hugging her kids- Viaan and Samisha and smiled for the camera. She looked ethereal in the printed yellow suit. She raised the chic quotient by wearing a Nath and dewy makeup look for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Raj Kundra could be seen dressed in a yellow kurta pyjama and looking down at his daughter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

As soon as the pictures were posted, fans and industry friends chimed into the comment section. Recently, Shilpa bid adieu to Lord Ganesha in her wheelchair. And well, she looked in high spirits to celebrate the festival with family. Shilpa’s sister Shamita Shetty, her mother, Raj Kundra and her son Viaan Raj Kundra all joined her in the festivities.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Meanwhile, on the work front, the ‘Dhadkan’ actor was recently seen in an action comedy film ‘Nikamma’ alongside Abhimanyu Dasani and Shirley Setia. She will be soon making her grand OTT debut with Rohit Shetty’s upcoming web series ‘Indian Police Force’ alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi, which will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.